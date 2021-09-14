MRA confiscates K2m worth of smuggled Zambian Chibuku Super beers

Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) over the weekend confiscated 577 cases of Zambian Chibuku Super, which local traders brought smuggled into the country.

The seized opaque beer is valued at K2 million. MRA conducted a sweeping exercise as part of its continued efforts to fight smuggling, which is depriving Malawi of the much-need revenue for the implementation of various social and economic development projects.

The bringing in of the Zambian Chibuku Super does not only flout the import rules and regulations, but it also infringes on the trademark rights for Chibuku Products Limited.

In the Malawian territory, it is only Chibuku Products Limited that has the rights to use the Chibuku Trademark on its products.

The tax collector has since delivered the seized beers to Lilongwe Brewery of Chibuku Products Limited for destruction.

Chibuku Products Limited (CPL) Business Development and Corporate Affairs Manager, Gloria Zimba, commended the tireless efforts MRA has taken to fight “this social evil called smuggling”.

Zimba said Chibuku Products Limited has always worked in collaboration with most government departments to fight adverse effects of smuggling on its business.

“Smuggling in an evil crime that deprives Malawi of revenue for development in several areas such as education as well as health sector and most of all it robs Malawians of the much needed jobs as companies close due to unfair competition that is created by smuggled products,” said Zimba.

Among others, CPL is working with MRA, Malawi Parliament, Malawi Police Service, Malawi Defense Force, Ministries of Trade, Industry and Finance in fighting the vice.

Last year, Chibuku Products Limited National Breweries PLC sued the Zambian company for $21, 000.00 for loss of business due to trademark infringement.

Chibuku is still pursuing the matter at the Commercial Court of the High Court through its lawyers Ritz Attorney.

The matter went to court under civil case 56 of 2020 with M & M Global Consultants being legal counsel for the defendant.

