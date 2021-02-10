MRA digs-in to stifle smuggler rings along Mchinji border, police officer arrested

Malawi Police has arrested one of their own for smuggling activities in Mchinji, a district located in the western part of the country bordering Zambia.

The Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) in a statement says preliminary investigations have revealed that the policeman Zyulio Pondamali with a mob attacked a newly created post belonging to the Authority’s Flexible Anti-Smuggling Team (FAST).

MRA publicist Steve Kapoloma said they commend the police in Mchinji and communities around Ludzi turn-off for preventing a mob from destroying their in the incident that occurred on Sunday, 7th February, 2021.

“Astonishingly, Pondamali a police officer working at Namitete Police Station ferried a mob to the camp by. He mobilised the gang to destroy the camp because his minibus, a Nissan Caravan registration number MH 7256, was involved in an accident while conveying smuggled goods. The minibus is said to have overturned near Guilleme turn off due to a tyre burst as a result of over speeding. The accident led to the death of the minibus driver,” he said.

He said the Authority would like to put it on record that its FAST operation in Mchinji was not involved in the accident.

“FAST was not in pursuit of the minibus as alleged by Pondamali since the patrol team was not in the area where the accident occurred. Meanwhile Pondamali is under arrest at Mchinji Police Station and more arrests are expected as investigations are ongoing,” said Kapoloma.

MRA went on to commend the surrounding community at Ludzi turn-off for working in unison to protect the camp from the assailants and expressed gratitude for the professional conduct of the Malawi Police Service in handling the matter.

The Authority reiterates that smuggling is a serious offence under the Customs & Excise Act. Besides depriving the Government of revenue for public investment and services, smuggling distorts market prices thereby robbing local businesses of fair competition. With time, this malpractice leads to the collapse of local industries.

MRA is encouraging the public to report suspected cases of smuggling, tax evasion and tax fraud using the Toll-Free Line 847 for Airtel, TNM and ACCESS and 80000847 for MTL. Those providing relevant tips are rewarded under a robust Informant Scheme. Rewards range from a minimum of 10 percent of the taxes recovered to a maximum of K500,000.

Kapoloma said taxpayers can also obtain information and guidance on importation of goods and any tax issues by calling MRA Call Centre on 672 for free.

