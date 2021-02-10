Police arrest hospital clerk over fake Covid receipt book

February 10, 2021

Malawi Police in Mwanza say they have arrested a Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital clerk for allegedly stealing a general receipt book.

Mwanza police spokesperson Edwin Kaunda said the hospital clerk, Dickens Bwanali will be brought to court soon.

Kaunda says  Bwanali allegedly used the GR book to issue receipts to three truck drivers  Hamisi Omega Amasi, Jumah Taimu Linje and Chaiswa Manyozo.

The drivers  were arrested at Mwanza border post  last week for allegedly producing  fake Covid-19 negative certificates.

Police investigations have led to the arrest of Bwanali. He will be taken to court soon to answer charges on the crime he has committed.

Samba
Samba
2 hours ago

Akamufunse kaya his basic salary zonsezi nichifukwa Cha umphawi mwina kuchepa kwa malipiro awo apantchito

Hora
Hora
4 hours ago

The effects of disparity in salary structure on employees under the same employer. Those paid extremely less become creative in making up for the difference.

