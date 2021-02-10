ACB moves in to monitor K1bn face masks by council

Graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has moved to monitor the procurement of K1 billion facemasks by district councils amid concerns of high corruption in councils.

This comes as Department of Disaster Management Affairs (Dodma) is finding it difficult to account for K6.2 billion Covid-19 fighting money which was also given to councils.

The government has now allocated K1 billion for the purchase of the facemasks.

In a statement signed by Egritta Ndala, spokesperson for ACB, the bureau will monitor the buying of the facemasks to prevent any corruption in the exercise.

Meanwhile, officials from district and city councils say they are working on methods to implement in order to effectively reach out and distribute face masks to the citizenry under the government funded program of providing the items for free.

The government recently released K1 billion which would be disbursed in all the councils as part various initiatives meant to prevent further spread of coronavirus.

Representatives of some councils have said that they have already received their cut for the government funded mask-up program.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!