ACB moves in to monitor K1bn face masks by council
Graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has moved to monitor the procurement of K1 billion facemasks by district councils amid concerns of high corruption in councils.
This comes as Department of Disaster Management Affairs (Dodma) is finding it difficult to account for K6.2 billion Covid-19 fighting money which was also given to councils.
The government has now allocated K1 billion for the purchase of the facemasks.
In a statement signed by Egritta Ndala, spokesperson for ACB, the bureau will monitor the buying of the facemasks to prevent any corruption in the exercise.
Meanwhile, officials from district and city councils say they are working on methods to implement in order to effectively reach out and distribute face masks to the citizenry under the government funded program of providing the items for free.
The government recently released K1 billion which would be disbursed in all the councils as part various initiatives meant to prevent further spread of coronavirus.
Representatives of some councils have said that they have already received their cut for the government funded mask-up program.
Why buying masks from outside the country?
Recomended face masks are the ones made by our own tailors.
Money will be released to councils. Council will float tenders. They will then evaluate. Then send it to PPDA for NOC. Then councils place orders. Suppliers will then start manufacturing. Then councils will start inspecting the masks if it complies with MoH Guidelines . Then they start distributing. It will never happen before six months. Best is to ask masksformalawi.org to start supply from their stocks. It has involved a lot of government and foreign stake holders and have pledged to give out free masks . Lot of donations have come in from local and abroad