ACB moves in to monitor K1bn face masks by council

February 10, 2021 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 3 Comments

Graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has moved to monitor the procurement of K1 billion facemasks by district councils amid concerns of high corruption in councils.

Ndala: The bureau will monitor the buying of the facemasks

This comes as Department of Disaster Management Affairs (Dodma) is finding it difficult to account for K6.2 billion Covid-19 fighting money which was also given to councils.

The government has now allocated K1 billion for the purchase of the facemasks.

In a statement signed by Egritta Ndala, spokesperson for ACB, the bureau will monitor the buying of the facemasks to prevent any corruption in the exercise.

Meanwhile, officials from district and city councils say they are working on methods to  implement in order to effectively reach out and distribute face masks to the citizenry under the government funded program of providing the items for free.

The government recently released K1 billion which would be disbursed in all the councils as part various initiatives meant to prevent further spread of coronavirus.

Representatives of  some councils have said that they have already received their cut for the  government funded mask-up  program.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Malawi walero
Malawi walero
3 hours ago

Why buying masks from outside the country?
Recomended face masks are the ones made by our own tailors.

0
Reply
Nyekhwe the Nyex
Nyekhwe the Nyex
3 hours ago

This government is trash. The concourt judges screwed our countries future big time. Ambuye Chonde tiwomboleni

Last edited 3 hours ago by Nyekhwe the Nyex
0
Reply
Kajedza
Kajedza
3 hours ago

Money will be released to councils. Council will float tenders. They will then evaluate. Then send it to PPDA for NOC. Then councils place orders. Suppliers will then start manufacturing. Then councils will start inspecting the masks if it complies with MoH Guidelines . Then they start distributing. It will never happen before six months. Best is to ask masksformalawi.org to start supply from their stocks. It has involved a lot of government and foreign stake holders and have pledged to give out free masks . Lot of donations have come in from local and abroad

0
Reply
shares
3
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Police arrest hospital clerk over fake Covid receipt book

Malawi Police in Mwanza say they have arrested a Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital clerk for allegedly stealing a general receipt...

Close