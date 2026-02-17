MRA goes on the offensive over rental income tax, EIS

The Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has gone on the offensive in its push to enforce residential rental income tax and roll out the Electronic Invoicing System (EIS), saying the measures are critical for boosting government revenue and national development.

MRA made the remarks on Monday at Sunbird Mzuzu Hotel during a media training session aimed at demystifying public misconceptions surrounding the two initiatives.

Head of Corporate Affairs, Wilma Chalulu, said the public must appreciate that the enforcement of rental income tax and the introduction of EIS are not punitive measures but necessary reforms that will benefit the country, noting that other countries such as Rwanda and Kenya are already reaping economic gains from similar systems.

“Residential rental income tax is not new. It has always existed; the difference is that it was not being enforced. As for the Electronic Invoicing System, it has replaced the Electronic Fiscal Device (EFD), which was costly and outdated.

“We need to move forward with technology. We understand that whenever a new system is introduced there is anxiety, but this one has far more advantages than the old system,” she said.

Chalulu said EIS saves money and time, grows with a business, protects business data and helps prevent fraud.

On rental income tax, she explained that landlords are required to register for a Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) and relevant tax types, submit returns, and pay tax after receiving a notice of assessment.

One of the journalists who attended the training, Pledge Jali of Nation Publications Limited (NPL), said MRA’s aggressive drive was in the national interest.

“We cannot talk about development without MRA collecting taxes. As journalists, we have a responsibility to help the public understand why taxes are essential for Malawi’s development,” he said.

EIS is expected to be fully rolled out on May 1, 2026. Meanwhile, MRA says it will soon begin door-to-door data collection to register residential properties, in a move that signals tougher enforcement of rental income tax across the country.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :