MRA launches ‘Lisiti Langa’ EFD Raffle Draw

The country’s tax collecting body, Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has launched a three month ‘Lisiti Langa’ Electronic Fiscal Device (EFD) Raffle Draw promotion campaign in Blantyre.

The campaign, which will run from May 11 to July 27, 2018, seeks to encourage consumers to demand an EFD receipt whenever they buy taxable items from Valued Added Tax (VAT) registered shops.

Speaking during the launch of the promotion on Friday at Msonkho House in Blantyre, MRA Commissioner General, Tom Gray Malata observed that apart from the incentivized campaign for demand of EFD receipts by consumers, the revenue collecting body would also be assured that VAT is well accounted for.

“While we have 50 EFD inspectors across the country visiting all business premises to ensure that traders are issuing EFD receipts after every transaction, it remains the responsibility of every citizen who should be the best inspector to enforce the compliance on use of the machines.

“This will enhance MRA’s revenue collection base and in so doing, enabling government to accomplish development programmes such as construction of schools, roads, hospitals and other infrastructure,” he said.

Commenting on the matter, MRA Head of Corporate Affairs, Steven Kapoloma said history has shown that there is low awareness of EFD receipt features and that many people do not demand for it once they make a purchase of taxable goods, hence the introduction of the raffle draw.

Kapoloma added that the campaign is open to everyone saying: “For a consumer to enter the promotion, one needs to demand an original EFD receipt from any taxable goods and dial *915*5# to enter serial number from the receipt.”

The raffle draw for the promotion will be done every Friday for a period of three months and that 120 people would walk away with different prizes, according to Kapoloma.

Kapoloma disclosed that the grand prizes on July 27, 2018 would be cash and other electrical appliances such as Plasma Television screen and fridges, among others.

