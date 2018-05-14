Fish Eagles wallop Mbawa FC 5-1 in SIMSO Premier League: Second on log table

Mzuzu based Fish Eagles on Sunday mercilessly whipped Mzimba based Mbawa FC 5-1 at Mzuzu Stadium in the Northern Region second tier league; the now called SIMSO Premier League.

From four games now, the Eagles have drawn once and the win on Sunday was a third one.

Christopher Msowoya was first to register his name on the score-sheet through a header, 9 minutes into Sunday’s game after receiving a beautiful cross from Temwa Msowoya on the left flank.

The visitors seemed to have no clue to diffuse Eagles’ brilliant exchange of passes on the floor as they were always at the receiving end throughout the first half.

Christopher Msowoya squandered two clear chances for Fish Eagles in the 30th and 37th minute when he failed to beat goalkeeper Fiskani Zimba, one on one.

A clever move started by Pilirani Mdhluli, formerly of Mzuni FC, in the 38th minute, allowed Chikumbutso Dzonzi to score the second goal for the Eagles.

In the second half, Eagles continued piling pressure on the visitors and in the 57th minute, Phillip Chirwa beat a man on the right and his light chip into the penalty area allowed substitute Griffin Chawinga an easy right foot tap into the net to put the game at 3 nil.

Mbawa FC managed to pull one back 62 minutes into the game through King Waminga’s toss from the middle of the park which was meant to find a striker upfront but was misjudged by goalkeeper Kennedy Nyirenda until it kissed the net.

Pilirani Mdhluli increased misery on the visitors when he converted from the spot-kick in the 72nd minute. He got his brace in the 79th minute to burry the game at 5-1 in favour of the home side, Fish Eagles.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after the match, the losing coach Augustine Munthali accepted defeat and said he hoped to do better as the league progresses.

Fish Eagles coach Edson Kadenge Mwafulirwa said he was happy to collect 3 points.

“This is our first home game and I am so glad we have won. We would like to enjoy our game and finish on a good position. We are not putting pressure on the boys to rush into the super league,” explained Mwafulirwa.

Eagles are still second on the log table with 10 points from four games while Chilumba Barracks are top with 11 points but they have played five games.

