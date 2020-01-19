MRA leaves Mbirima border post after violent protests

Top revenue collecting body, the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has finally dismantled Mbirima border post in Chitipa following violent protests.

The district’s concerned citizens have been staging violent protests to force MRA evacuate its staff from Mbirima Border Post where Malawi shares her boundary with Tanzania, accusing the government of quick at collecting revenue but failing to construct the road which stretches from the boma to the border post.

MRA Director of Corporate Affairs Steve Kapoloma could not estimate how much government would be losing on a weekly basis, as he asked for more time.

This comes barely days after the Roads Authority said the road would be upgrade to tarmac in March.

At least 16 people were arrested this week when the people engaged in running battles with the police in violent protests over the road which also led to looting of some goods from shops

