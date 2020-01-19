3 more cholera cases pop up in Blantyre

Three more cholera cases have been detected in the country’s commercial city of Blantyre just a week after the first confirmed case.

This has triggered fears and concerns of a possible outbreak in the populated city and begs a lot of questions on sanitation issues.

Blantyre District acting Health Officer, Dr. Gift Kawalazira, says the new cases have been detected in Bangwe, Mbayani and Chilobwe.

This means Bangwe has the highest number of cholera cases.

The disease first attacked a 13 year old boy from Bangwe.

He said his office has already embarked on cholera awareness programmes which include awareness of hygiene on food, the giving out of chlorine, a chemical which kills germs in water as well the city council is enforcing the ban of precooked food in markets and elsewhere.

