Mwimba College of Agriculture  to introduce industrial hemp lessons

An agriculture college has moved in to introduce industrial hemp lessons as the country prepares to have the herb which is on high demand on the international market for medicinal use and manufacturing.

Mwimba College of Agriculture (Mwica) in Kasungu says it plans to introduce a course in industrial hemp in its syllabus after the government approves the industrial hemp policy.

The Ministry of Agriculture says it is working on a policy to regulate industrial hemp once legalized.

Chief Executive Officer for Agricultural Research and Extension Trust, which runs the college, Dr Albert Changaya says there is demand for the course and researches on the crop.

Parliament legalised the Indian hemp growing in the country after an independent member of parliament Boniface Kadzamira moved a private member’s motion.

Some people have already started growing the hemp which is different from marijuana.

