MRA offers uncleared vehicles voluntary declaration: Masangwi offices sealed over upaid tax

Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has opened a Voluntary Declaration Window (VDW) to allow motorists possessing un-cleared vehicles to pay Customs duties without being charged any penalty.

The window opens on 1st November, 2018 until 28th February 2019 and motorists possessing un-cleared vehicles are encouraged to vol­untarily make declarations for proper Customs clearance processes.

Most of these un-cleared vehicles were either smuggled into Malawi or their Temporary Importation Permit (TIP) expired and they were registered fraudulently. The window provides an opportunity to owners of these vehicles to pay Customs duty without being charged any penalty.

Owners of these vehicles should, therefore, apply to the Commissioner General by delivering their application to any nearest MRA office and indicate ‘’VDW” on top of the envelop and the application letter.

The MRA office will assist in calculating the duty payable before send­ing the letter to the office of the Commissioner General for approval. Upon approval, the applicant would be requested to pay Customs duties but penalties would be waived.

Driving or possessing an un-cleared motor vehicle is a serious offence against the Customs & Excise Act. Those who fail to clear their vehicles by 28th February, 2019 will have their vehicles seized and subjected to hefty penalties as prescribed by the law.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday the tax collecting body sealed the offices of United Transformation Movement (UTM) national chairperson Noel Masangwi at his business complex opposite Njamba Freedom Park over non-payment of tax income.

Blantyre City East legislator is the second UTM official to show on MRA radar months after the tax collecting body invaded Noel Ngalande’s residence over non-paid customs duty.

And on Friday, Police arrested George Saonda for allegedly duping a Burudian national to help him obtain citizenship.

Some members of the movement have been in trouble with the law after breaking away from the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to back Vice President Saulos Chilima to challenge President Peter Mutharika during the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :