MRA seek court intervention to restrict Malawi airport demos
Tax collecting body Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) is set to apply to the High Court for an injunction to restrict the highly anticipated August 26 to 30 airport and border demonstrations which are being organized by the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC).
The demonstrations are aimed at forcing the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Jane Ansah to step down as a result of the fraudulent May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.
According to HRDC, the demonstrations will target border posts and major airports.
However, MRA Spokesperson Steve Kapoloma said on Tuesday that their intention is not to call off the protests but rather have a guarantee that the protesters will not in any way demonstrate inside MRA premises.
“We are not saying no to demonstrations but we are saying these are protected areas. We are keeping many valuable goods that are under custom control so the injunction we are seeking is that demonstrations can take place but outside the MRA premises” Kapoloma said in quotes reported by The Nation.
Kapoloma said their plea will be heard before the high court at Blantyre registry this Thursday.
According to experts, the planned border posts and airport demos will approximately lead to loss of over K1 Billion by the Malawigovernment.
The HRDC has been holding demonstrations since the announcement of the May 21 presidential election results to force Ansah to resign and pave the way for investigations to identify and prosecute those who supplied Tippex used to alter elections figures.
Ansah, a judge of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal, has dismissed calls for her to resign for allegedly mismanaging the presidential election, saying she would only step down if the court hearing an elections petition case found her leadership to have failed to discharge its duties.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
I still dont understand why one person in the name of Jane Ansah can hold the whole country at ransom. This is greed at its best. This lady must resign now. Honestly she has destroyed our country. Blaming the demos organizers is not being serious. Millions of Malawians take part in the demos, then why sticking to the post. It is my sincere prayer that God should talk to her in order to save our country. Effects of her sturbonness will be felt long after she and this government are gone.
This Country can not be directed by the Courts, its a very big mistake and blunder by HRDC to further strech our Security forces to that limit. It is a known fact that Airports, Borders are highly sensitive and protected areas. We can exercise our rights elsewhere but not in sensitive places. Malawians and the World is watching on 1, The State President for their Security and safety, He is the Commander INChief mandated by the Constitution to Protect and defend the Country in Threatening situations like what is about to happen. 2, On state of Preparedness of our Security… Read more »
Vote rigging amounts to treason. People are dying because the hospitals have no medication yet the wives of politicians are wasting tax payers’ money in UK for vacation. I wonder why in your comment you didn’t also include these concerns. Politicians have already destroyed the beautiful land, going to the airports and the borders is only to finish what politicians have started. Nyumba ikapanga ming’alu timagwetsa ndikuyambiranso kumanga.
DEAR OUR BELOVED BROTHERS AND SISTERS —- please continue with demos as we are talking now —Gertrude muthalika –jane ansah — Judith chimulirenji and their zealots are in the UK shopping on tax payers money —Tax payers here at home are suffering day and night —-what kind of STUPIDITY is this one ?? we need 7 days vigils day and night at state houses and MEC offices PLEASE !
Who said Northerners would never rule this country? If Nundwe (MDF) and Mtambo (HRDC) are not ruling Malawi today then I need to be schooled on the meaning of the word rule.