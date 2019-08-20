Mwenda to incorporate legends, steps up nit for FA Malawi presidency

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) first vice president James Mwenda has promised to incorporate Malawi’s Football Legends to help in taking the game to greater heights once voted into power.

Mwenda said this after holding a meeting with a group of about 40 soccer legends recently.

“Legends have an important role to play as they are role models and are technically sound to help us take the game to greater heights. I would like them to help in football management and motivate the young ones as most of them played at the highest level. Beyond that, they also had good and bad experiences that are essential in career talks to the blossoming talents” explained Mwenda.

Mwenda said it is good that some of the legends are into coaching but expressed concern that some are just staying idle.

“Some of these legends are involved in coaching while others are doing nothing. So, I urged them to take part in the development of the game because football can improve tremendously if we take everybody on board,” he said.

Malawi FA go into polls December this year where Mwenda is expected to challenge the incumbent president Walter Nyamilandu Manda who is yet to openly declare whether he is contesting or not.

But reports indicate that Nyamilandu will contest and he has already set up an internal committee [Names withheld] to steer his campaign bid.

The development comes as most of soccer fans and soccer analysts are protesting Nyamilandu’s new bid.

Nyamilandu has been at the helm of Malawi FA for 15 years.

