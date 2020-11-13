MRA suspends 2 directors Kajombo, Zuze and 3 other top officials

November 13, 2020 Green Muheya - Nyasa Times 7 Comments

Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA), the country’s tax collector has suspended two of its directors and three other officials.

Kajombo: Suspended

According to a notice, bearing the signature of MRA Commissioner General John Bizwick, seen by Nyasa Times, the suspended officials include director of finance Sam Zuze and director of tax investigations Steve Kajombo.

Other three officials who have been suspended are head of supply vhain manager George Mankhwala , head of administration James Chibisa and Widson Honde the fleet service manager.

After President Lazarus Chakwera took over power following his election victory in June 23 polls, he  appointed Biziwick as commissioner general and two deputies Henry Ngutwa, responsible for revenue, and Agnes Katsonga to head administration.

He said the appointments were  “to stop free-for-all pilferage of taxes and destruction of evidence” that was taking place at the MRA during the transition period.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
7 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Faiz
Faiz
3 hours ago

Faizal mapeto
Mumufufuze ndi mbava ana taya nkazi wakeh zarin ndi ana kwatira kazi wina secratery wa riaz speedys zahrah

0
Reply
Abc
Abc
3 hours ago

Altaf jelani driving cars cleared under Mp
Please investigate his the main share holder of sunseed oil

Plz check on overpricing machinery they claiming huge depreciation they are the ones to be taken to task
Sunseed should be investigated

0
Reply
Jesta
Jesta
3 hours ago

but why haven’t you done anything to Roza and company.?

1
Reply
Sealius Kafotokoza
Sealius Kafotokoza
4 hours ago

Wina ndi felix tambulasi mwana owopusa kwambiri and mbava yamunthu.tiona contract yako ngati apange renew.tione outside mra kuti mulimba bwanji.akazi aja muchita maintain kape iwe.

1
Reply
Sealius Kafotokoza
Sealius Kafotokoza
4 hours ago

A Steve Kajombo anali mphawi kwambiri posachedwapa akuyendera chi toyota chakale kwambiri 2013 yomweyi.anangoyamba ma line and kukwezedwa i to manager then he made sure kukhomelera anzake kuwachosetsa vepi and he rose to director position.thr same Ngutwa who is number 2 now ndiamene anapangidwa chipongwe ndi Kajombo.now zinthu zatembenuka.Kajombo waba ndalama zambiri akuluakulu.tamva th guy wagula Fleet of truck and kumanga nyumva within 2 years ku Namibia.. James chibisa we all know hes a crook and a failure who got booted out at indebank coz of his incompetence and forgery.anthu amenewo sangakhale pamalo amafuna kuba basi.ayi tiona.

0
Reply
Riz
Riz
4 hours ago

Wahid kassams porsche is cleared under
The MP name this car duties must be paid

Universal car sales should be investigated

0
Reply
Bigman
Bigman
4 hours ago

Why have you left out Tambulasi? Is it coz he is friends with Mia and Rashy?

0
Reply
shares
7
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
DPP supporters hijack clean-up event in Zomba: Minister Kachale calls for mindset change in waste management

Main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) zealots on Friday hijacked and nearly messed up a government sponsored clean-up campaign function...

Close