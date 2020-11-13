MRA suspends 2 directors Kajombo, Zuze and 3 other top officials
Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA), the country’s tax collector has suspended two of its directors and three other officials.
According to a notice, bearing the signature of MRA Commissioner General John Bizwick, seen by Nyasa Times, the suspended officials include director of finance Sam Zuze and director of tax investigations Steve Kajombo.
Other three officials who have been suspended are head of supply vhain manager George Mankhwala , head of administration James Chibisa and Widson Honde the fleet service manager.
After President Lazarus Chakwera took over power following his election victory in June 23 polls, he appointed Biziwick as commissioner general and two deputies Henry Ngutwa, responsible for revenue, and Agnes Katsonga to head administration.
He said the appointments were “to stop free-for-all pilferage of taxes and destruction of evidence” that was taking place at the MRA during the transition period.
Faizal mapeto
Mumufufuze ndi mbava ana taya nkazi wakeh zarin ndi ana kwatira kazi wina secratery wa riaz speedys zahrah
Altaf jelani driving cars cleared under Mp
Please investigate his the main share holder of sunseed oil
Plz check on overpricing machinery they claiming huge depreciation they are the ones to be taken to task
Sunseed should be investigated
but why haven’t you done anything to Roza and company.?
Wina ndi felix tambulasi mwana owopusa kwambiri and mbava yamunthu.tiona contract yako ngati apange renew.tione outside mra kuti mulimba bwanji.akazi aja muchita maintain kape iwe.
A Steve Kajombo anali mphawi kwambiri posachedwapa akuyendera chi toyota chakale kwambiri 2013 yomweyi.anangoyamba ma line and kukwezedwa i to manager then he made sure kukhomelera anzake kuwachosetsa vepi and he rose to director position.thr same Ngutwa who is number 2 now ndiamene anapangidwa chipongwe ndi Kajombo.now zinthu zatembenuka.Kajombo waba ndalama zambiri akuluakulu.tamva th guy wagula Fleet of truck and kumanga nyumva within 2 years ku Namibia.. James chibisa we all know hes a crook and a failure who got booted out at indebank coz of his incompetence and forgery.anthu amenewo sangakhale pamalo amafuna kuba basi.ayi tiona.
Wahid kassams porsche is cleared under
The MP name this car duties must be paid
Universal car sales should be investigated
Why have you left out Tambulasi? Is it coz he is friends with Mia and Rashy?