MRA suspends 2 directors Kajombo, Zuze and 3 other top officials

Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA), the country’s tax collector has suspended two of its directors and three other officials.

According to a notice, bearing the signature of MRA Commissioner General John Bizwick, seen by Nyasa Times, the suspended officials include director of finance Sam Zuze and director of tax investigations Steve Kajombo.

Other three officials who have been suspended are head of supply vhain manager George Mankhwala , head of administration James Chibisa and Widson Honde the fleet service manager.

After President Lazarus Chakwera took over power following his election victory in June 23 polls, he appointed Biziwick as commissioner general and two deputies Henry Ngutwa, responsible for revenue, and Agnes Katsonga to head administration.

He said the appointments were “to stop free-for-all pilferage of taxes and destruction of evidence” that was taking place at the MRA during the transition period.

