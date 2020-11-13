DPP supporters hijack clean-up event in Zomba: Minister Kachale calls for mindset change in waste management

Main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) zealots on Friday hijacked and nearly messed up a government sponsored clean-up campaign function at Songani Market in Zomba.

The DPP cadres were ferried in lorries to the venue of the launch in Zomba-Malosa constituency where guest of honour was Minister of Industry, Roy Kachale.

The DPP cadres arrived chanting songs in praise of former president Peter Mutharika and the DPP leadership.

Some people said this was the work of the parliamentarian for the area, Grace Kwelepeta who is still waging political war with the former MP for the area, Kachale.

Senior Chief Malemia condemned the incident, saying people should learn to differentiate between party events and national functions.

Zomba Malosa parliamentarian Grace Kwelepeta said being a politician, her supporters always escort her to public events even before she invites them.

Kachale has since urged people to concentrate on development agenda and refrain from unnecessary fighting.

He said some of the diseases that the country suffers from are as a result of poor waste disposal as well as lack of proper hygiene.

“Sanitation is key to human health and as a country, we really need to implement the clean-up exercise if we are to improve on hygiene and sanitation. Everywhere you can go including here in Zomba, you will find heaps and heaps of refuse uncollected and people throwing waste anyhow.

“We need to change our mindset and manage our waste effectively, but most importantly, collectively take part in cleaning our locations,” the Minister said.

Kachale also condemned the behaviour of some Malawians who dispose of waste anyhow on the basis that council cleaners would do the cleaning.

This, he said, is a retrogressive type of thinking which he said would only do more harm than good to the country.

“Let us always be positive in our thinking and do things that would make this nation clean and great,” he said.

Zomba District Council Deputy Chair , McPherson Silumba, said the council is ready to implement the clean-up exercise and that a number of activities have been lined up.

And at another function Zomba City Council launched clean-up day which Member of Parliament for Zomba Changalume, John Chikalimba, officially launched the initiative at Mpunga market in the city of Zomba with a call to residents to ensure that they keep their surroundings clean at all time.

Chikalimba emphasized the need for the people of Zomba to work together for the good of the old capital which was best known for its clean and green surroundings.

He hailed the clean-up initiative by the President and encouraged the people of Zomba to normalize it so that the future generation will grow up in this culture.

Mayor Benson Bullah said the exercise will be conducted at ward level and in the near future, he will launch a quarterly award that will be given to the cleanest ward in the city.

