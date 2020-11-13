Phyzix set to storm Mzuzu  20 November at Squirrels Park

Renowned hip hop artist, Phyzix, will storm Mzuzu on November 20, 2020 promising an exciting performance a year after he performed in the city.

“We wanted to completely cancel the show in the north because of COVID-19 pandemic.

“However, after considering possible preventative measures on the ground, I felt it necessary to entertain my fans in the region,” he said.

Phyzix, whose real name is Noel Chikoleka, said the show has been shifted from Katoto ground to Squirrels Park near Mzuzu Stadium to address the COVID-19 issue.

“Performing at an open ground would attract a lot of people, which would make it difficult for people to observe COVID-19 prevention measures.

“By shifting it to Squirrels Park, I feel like all necessary COVID-19 measures would be followed,” he said.

Phyzix Spokesperson, Donata Mpochela said the artist would have come to Mzuzu way back but was stopped by the pandemic.

“Because of COVID-19, our performances were happening online where some of our fans had no access. We are excited that on November 20 we will reach out to those,” she added.

Mpochela further said the show will be spiced up by a number of artists including Eli Njuchi.

Phyzix released a song titled ‘Follow’ in September and ‘Beautiful’ on November 2, this year.

