US-based Malawi artist  Svn. The. Singer releases EP ‘Before Winter’

November 13, 2020 Watipaso Mzungu – Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

US-based Malawian artist  Svn. The. Singer. has f released his new  6-track EP “Before Winter.”

Svn the singer before winter

This comes as Svn’s second full-track project after the release of his album, “Brknhrts” back in October last year.

Born Joshua Zagabe, Svn. is known for his soulful, playful melody and vocals. His whole sound brings you into his world and make you see things as if through his own personal life.

Having launched his career in music at 15, Svn. was as an underground artist and made instrumentals for his friends.

He broke out onto the music scene after having moved to the US where he nurtured his talent.

His singles include Let Me Know, Same Way, Phases and On My Mind, among others.

Later, Svn. signed for to Universal Music Group/Interscope Records Imprint and dropped his first music video, Shadows, which received positive response from his fans and streaming counts across several platforms thereby elevating his music career as one of the upcoming artists to look out for.

Apart from being a singer and songwriter, Svn. is also a producer and engineer, known for mixing and mastering his own records.

With his ever serenading melody and vocals to compliment his instrumentals, Svn. will always leave the crowd wanting more.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Malawi, South Africa sign economic trade agreement: Chakwera grateful to Ramaphosa for hosting him in Pretoria

Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera has signed   a Memorandum of Understanding on Economic Cooperation with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on...

Close