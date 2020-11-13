US-based Malawi artist  Svn. The. Singer releases EP ‘Before Winter’

US-based Malawian artist Svn. The. Singer. has f released his new 6-track EP “Before Winter.”

This comes as Svn’s second full-track project after the release of his album, “Brknhrts” back in October last year.

Born Joshua Zagabe, Svn. is known for his soulful, playful melody and vocals. His whole sound brings you into his world and make you see things as if through his own personal life.

Having launched his career in music at 15, Svn. was as an underground artist and made instrumentals for his friends.

He broke out onto the music scene after having moved to the US where he nurtured his talent.

His singles include Let Me Know, Same Way, Phases and On My Mind, among others.

Later, Svn. signed for to Universal Music Group/Interscope Records Imprint and dropped his first music video, Shadows, which received positive response from his fans and streaming counts across several platforms thereby elevating his music career as one of the upcoming artists to look out for.

Apart from being a singer and songwriter, Svn. is also a producer and engineer, known for mixing and mastering his own records.

With his ever serenading melody and vocals to compliment his instrumentals, Svn. will always leave the crowd wanting more.

