MRA to squeeze Malawians even more as Govt increases its revenue collection target

Government has increased Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) revenue collection target by K69 billion for this financial year.

But MRA commissioner general John Bizwick says the revenue collectors will meet the target.

The revenue is expected to be collected before end of the fiscal year on March 31, 2024.

MRA commissioner general John Bizwick disclosed this today in Salima during presentations of awards to best performing MRA stations.

Bizwick said that with the additional revenue, MRA is now expected to collect K245 billion in January 2024 from K218 billion, K174 billion from K155 billion in February and during the the last month of March K199 billion is expected to be collected from K176 billion .

He said MRA collected an extra K70 billion in the last three months of the 2023/24 fiscal year. He therefore said he is optimistic that the team will manage to collect the extra K70 billion.

