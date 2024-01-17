Thugs break in at Malawi Vice President Office at Capital Hill, police say investigati

January 17, 2024 Our reporter Be the first to comment
Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima’s office has been broken into by suspected thugs last night, raising issues of security of the Veep and his office.
There was also an attempt to break in in the office in 2021.
This comes as Chilima is demanding sensitive minutes of communication between President Dr Lazarus MacCarthy Chakwera and senior military officers over procurement of military equipment to be used in his corruption case.
Lingadzi Police spokesperson Salome Zgambo said law enforcers are on the ground investigating the break-in at  the office of the Vice-President at Capital Hill in Lilongwe, which they suspect to have taken place between Friday and last night.
 Zgambo said the break-in happened through the bathroom window of the office of the Principal Secretary where tonner and some biscuits have been stolen.
According to Zgambo, the 2021 incident was resolved as some people who were terrorising Capital Hill were dealt with.
 “As I am speaking they are serving their sentence in prison,” she said.
This is not an isolated incident as Capital Hill has been a target of break-ins despite police guarding the entry points.

