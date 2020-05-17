Msaka drums support for Mutharika-Atu: DPP-UDF alliance fires up Eastern Region

President Peter Mutharika of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) choice of United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi as his running mate in the forthcoming fresh elections, has galvanized the Eastern Region, with voters expressing full support for the DPP-UDF alliance.

People in the region were previously torn between supporting either DPP or UDF.

The sealing of the alliance between the two parties has created a united political front, raising hopes of victory for Mutharika and his running mate Atupele Austin Muluzi.

To set the ball rolling, DPP vice-president for the Eastern Region, Bright Msaka, on Sunday met key political players from both parties, and traditional leaders, at a joint planning meeting in Mangochi.

Msaka, who is also Minister of Justice, was accompanied to the meeting by the Minister of Labour, Lilian Patel, a UDF leader in Parliament, clearly testifying to the unwavering unity that now exists between the two political parties.

In his remarks, Msaka said the alliance of DPP and UDF has created a formidable force that will crush the opposition and ultimately Mutharika to claim victory.

“As you know, we are not strange bedfellows. We have a common vision, a common philosophy of preserving democracy,” Msaka said.

The minister, who is also Member of Parliament for Machinga Likwenu Constituency, said the choice of Atupele is value addition to the campaign and re-election of Professor Mutharika as both are calm and well collected leaders.

“Therefore, the unity of DPP and UDF promises an avalanche of votes for Professor Arthur Peter Mutharik and Atupele,” he said.

The minister added that traditional leaders and all the people in the region are now happy that these two parties, which used to divide them, are now working together for the common good of Malawians.

He said all the voters in the region are rallying behind the DPP-UDF Alliance and are through the election ready to keep out the vagaries of MCP.

Addressing a rally later at Chimbende in Malindi, which was attended by all the chiefs and key officials of the two parties, Msaka welcomed to the DPP-UDF Alliance large numbers of former supporters of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM that have been disillusioned by the alliance of the opposition parties.

