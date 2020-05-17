Mo Mia says Chilima pair with Chakwera ‘dream ticket’ for Malawi

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) deputy president Sidik Mohammed Mia has praised UTM leader Salous Chilima as a statesman and a sefless leader for accepting to be opposition Tonse Alliance running mate to MCP’s presidential hopeful Dr Lazarous Chakwera.

Mia said Chilima has shown exceptional and sefless leadership and described the pair with Chakwera as dream ticket and a perfect match to unite Malawi and save the country from further destruction.

“I want to thank Dr Chilima for the expectional leadeship and love for your people that you have shown. Your are a capable leader on your own right to be president but you have accepted to be running mate. This is is very rare,” said Mia.

He was speaking to a mammoth crowd at Likuni boys ground in Lilongwe on Sunday during a televised campaign rally.

Mia assured Malawians that he will remain “nga, nga, nga with MCP”, dispelling media reports that he was contemplating of returning to Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

“I am not going anywhere. I am loyal to Dr Chakwera. Returning to DPP to do what? I am in full support of the Tonse Alliance and the ticket of Dr Chilima and Dr Chakwera. I will campaign hard so that the alliance wins resoundingly,” said Mia to the applause of the audience.

Mia, who ha sinvested a lot in building the MCP, said Chilima and Chakwera are good leaders who have shown passion to unite Malawi.

He warned DPP and UDF to stop misleading people that the alliance will abolish Islam once voted into government.

Mia, a devout Moslem himself who is also called Alhaj, said his presence in MCP is a testimony that the alliance is there to promote religiouss harmony and freedom of worship

“I am a senior Muslim clerk and am here in MCP and supporting this alliance. Do not be decieved what others are spreading that alliance will ban Islam. This is false and cheep politics,” said Mo Mia.

UTM Secretary General Patricia Kaliati also condemned DPP and UDF for using religion as a campiagn tool to mislead and divide Malawians.

She said Chakwera and Chilima are cream of Malawi politics who will promote freedom of worship and unite the country.

Speaking Ealier, MCP Head of IT Daud Suleman assured Malawians that the voters roll for 2019 which is at 6.8 million voters will be cleaned to remove ghost voters and other anomalies.

