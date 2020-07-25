Msaka oozes confidence of DPP’s comeback after visiting Mutharika

The loss of election of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on 23 June 2020 to Tonse Alliance energizes the party to go back to the drawing board to “amass more charms” that will help it to bounce back in 2025 come rain or sunshine.

The party’s eastern region Vice-President, Bright Msaka said this on Wednesday after visiting former president, Peter Mutharika at his residence, Namiyasi in Mangochi, where Mutharika chose to settle after being ousted from government.

“The loss has energized the party to be more resolute to start rebuilding itself for the next election. I am telling you people are angry with the loss and they are gearing to reclaim the lost glory with utmost faith,” emphasized Msaka.

He said DPP is probably the most giant party in the country which has more people, hence, he sees it wining with landslide votes in the coming general elections.

“We are going to the drawing board to see what went wrong that divorced us with the electorate. We are certain to come up with solutions or strategies that will help us to win back the hearts of Malawians,” said Msaka who led the party’s top leaders to the home of their president.

Commenting on the visit, the vice-president said they wanted to welcome Mutharika who chose to lead a private life in the lakeshore district after losing the election.

“It is a custom within our communities to receive a visitor whenever he/she has joined people. As you can see, our president has joined us; hence, we felt a social responsibility to come here to welcome him and his family including the former first lady, Gertrude Mutharika,” he explained.

Msaka, who wore a smiling face during the interview, described Mutharika’s mood as jovial and relaxed, saying this shows that the octogenarian has accepted defeat and embraced life.

“I am happy to find the president and his wife in a jovial and relaxed mood. We have cracked jokes, chatted and discussed pertinent issues regarding our party, among other issues without noticing sad moments from him and his wife,” he said

Msaka hailed Mutharika for choosing to settle down his life in a simple manner in Mangochi, saying this shows how great the former President was.

He also announced that the party leaders at central level will soon meet to make replacement of the position of eastern regional governor, Julius Paipi who has joined UTM.

Apart from Msaka, other party leaders who visited Mutharika were director of women (East) Eluby Kandewu, Mangochi District Governor, Salire Mdala, deputy secretary general, Charles Jika and Mangochi Central legislator, Victoria Kingstone.

Kingsotne, whose constituency falls the jurisdiction where Mutharika is staying said the visit was to welcome the president and assure him of their support and presence at all times.

