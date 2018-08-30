Msaka reiterates Malawi govt commitment to promoting education standards

Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Bright Msaka said on Tuesday provision of better infrastructure for children’s conducive learning environment in schools by government is testimony of its commitment to promote education standards in the country.

He was speaking in Thyolo during his supervision tour of the construction of classroom blocks at Chisoka and Mtambanyama primary schools under the Malawi Education Sector Improvement Project (MESIP).

“Government has put promotion of education standards at all levels as a priority, that is why a big chunk of the national budget was allocated towards the education sector,” Msaka said.

The minister said the promotion of education in the country needs better infrastructure so that learners have better environment under which to receive class instructions.

He assured the district of government commitment in ensuring the provision of better and modern classroom blocks in institutions of learning throughout the country.

“We are committed to ensuring that no child learns in an open space,” Msaka said.

The minister said government would this year (2018) recruit 10, 000 teachers to beef up teaching staff and build more teachers houses across the country.

“We need quality education, as such, government will employ more teachers and build more teachers’ houses to ensure that they don’t walk long distances to schools. We also want to reduce teacher to pupil ratio,” he said.

Thyolo District Education Manager, Godfrey Kubwense, commended government for introducing MESIP, which he said, has built more structures in schools in the district thereby reducing the number of classes administered under tree shades.

“The structures help in reducing distraction from external interferences during learning. Pupils concentration is also enhanced in classrooms, unlike when they learn in an open space,” Kubwense said.

He said apart from erecting structures, MESIP encourage pupils, especially girls to work hard in school by establishing ‘mother groups’ which look into the affairs of girls in schools.

During the Mtambanyama visit, Msaka had a chat and presented cash gift of K150, 000 to three girls, Stella Misheck, Shamim Kaunda and Tadala Mpwesiwa, who once dropped out of school but returned and ended up being selected to secondary schools in the district.

Under MESIP, Chisoka Primary School has three classroom blocks and four semi-detached teachers’ houses under construction. Mtambanyama has a class shelter and a changing room for girls.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :