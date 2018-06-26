Msaka to go unopposed as DPP veep, Yunus withdraws: Gangata contesting for youth post

Minister of Education, Science and Technology Bright Msaka will return his post Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President foe Eastern Region as his challenger Yunus Mussa has withdrawn from contesting giving Msaka a leeway to go unopposed at the party convention this weekend.

Mussa confirmed he will no longer challenge Msaka on the position at the party’s elective convention slated for July 1-3 this year after taking a huge amount of thought.

“A few days ago, it was reported I had expressed interest to contest for the position of DPP vice-president for the Eastern Region at the forthcoming convention. I, indeed, expressed that interest at that time. However, since that time, I have given further consideration to the matter and I consulted widely among my political advisers, my supporters and members of my family,” he said.

Mussa said he wants to concentrate on returning a parliamentary seat in Zomba Central Constituency which he lost in 2014.

“I have also come to further conclusion that my role in DPP will be more effective if I concentrated on Zomba Central Constituency and as a Member of Parliament. If you may recall in 2014 elections, we [DPP] garnered over 37,000 votes for President [Peter Mutharika] in Zomba City and the entire Zomba District we got over 220,000 votes for President Mutharika, so I would want to consolidate and add more votes for the President in the forthcoming elections,” he said.

Msaka was appointed DPP’s vice-president for the region after Mussa lost his seat during the May 2014 Tripartite Elections.

Meanwhile, Masters Security owner Alfred Gangata, has disclosed that he sill contest for the post of national director of youth during the ruling party’s convention.

Gangata, whose firms sponsors a Super League club, Masters Security FC, said: “I have committed myself to work with President Mutharika in uplifting the lives of the youth. I will work towards finding new ways of empowering the youth to contribute towards the development of the country, and not just painting themselves in party colours. Our youth deserves better.”

And DPP college wings have endorsed Connex Muhuwa for the position of Deputy National Youth Director.

In a letter addressed to the party’s president, General Secretary, Regional Governors, District Governors and all delegates expected to take part at the convention, the youth are appealing to the delegates to vote for Muhuwa.

It further says the youth are tired of being led by clueless individuals who have failed to institutionalize the party and breed youth who can proudly lead with the youth’s values at heart.

The letter was signed by DPP wing leaders of Chancellor College, Polytechnic, College of Medicine,Malawi University of Science & Technology and Domasi College of Education among others.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :