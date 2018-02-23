Msaka unveils projects to improve education in Malawi

Government has unveiled plans and projects that will help improve the quality of education in primary and secondary schools and institutions of higher learning in the country.

Minister of Education, Science and Technology Bright Msaka, speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, said the projects include construction of libraries, laboratories and girls hostels in community day secondary schools (CDSSs).

The minister said the projects will encourage the teaching of science subjects.

“Teaching of science subjects in CDSS has not been successful because of lack of laboratory facilities and this has often led to students not doing well in the subjects,” Msaka told the lawmakers.

He said the ministry also has plans to turn some of the CDSS into conventional secondary schools to improve the quality of education.

Msaka said to ensure that there are more primary schools in the country, 48 more primary schools will be constructed in Chikwawa, Mchinji, Mzimba and Mulanje.

“The new schools will bring the number of public primary schools in the country to 5 738,” he said, adding that government has been quick this year to distribute books with over 8.3 million textbooks for Standards One and Four already distributed as of this month and about 31 000 double-seating desks will be distributed in secondary schools soon.

International evidence indicates that keeping girls in school positively impacts their life trajectory and benefits the well-being of the next generation.

According to the World Bank, Malawi has made progress in increasing overall enrollment rates, but additional effort is still needed to ensure that adolescent girls stay in school and complete a quality education.

Starting in the upper grades of primary school, adolescent girls are more likely to drop out of school than their male counterparts with pregnancy, early marriage, and school fees frequently cited as the main reasons.

