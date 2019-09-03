MSCE results worst in 9 years, Malawi education disaster — Expert
An education expert has described as disaster this year’s Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) results, the lowest in the past nine years.
Almost half of the candidates who sat for this year’s Malawi School Certificate of Examination have failed, further raising debate of education standards in the country.
Limbani Nsapato, one of the prominent local education expert and commentator attributed the poor results to the abolition of the Junior Certificate and the introduction of a new curriculum.
“The government was implementing the new curriculum which brought changes to the syllabus, this affected the students,” said Nsapato.
He said due to the disastrous results, the government and other education stakeholders needed to meet on a round table to chart the way forward.
But executive director of the Malawi National Examination Board (Maneb), Gerald Chinunda attributed the low MSCE pass rate to strict examination management measures Maneb had introduced, giving no room to cheating.
He said there was daily delivery of examination papers in all the cheating hotspots in the major cities and towns as well as other selected areas.
“In addition, we delivered the exam papers in other areas on weekly basis and this helped to prevent cheating,” he said.
Chinunda also said the new curriculum partly contributed, saying most students performed poorluy in Englihs Literature “because they were expecting questions from books thay had read, but we only brought the new books where questions were extracted.”
Results of six candidates have been withheld pending investigations for contravening Maneb regulations.
According to Maneb, out of the 92 867 candidates who sat for the examination, 46 771 have passed, representing a 50. 36 per cent pass rate.
A total of 98 332 candidates registered for the examination but 92867 sat.
Maneb says out of the 41 708 female candidates who sat for the examination, 17 887 have passed representing a 42.89 per cent pass rate.
The examination management body also says out of the 51 159 male candidates who sat for this examination, 28884 candidates passed representing a 56. 46 pass rate.
Only one student from Zomba Catholic Secondary School, Arthur Promise Chibondo, has scooped six points.
Mwina, the Best? Congrats MANEB for a job well done for eliminating the CHEATERS. Not surprised that the best schools are the Catholic schools where discipline and HARD work is the order of the day. Why was it that in the past so many scored six points and largely from Private schools. Che Lantana, if we are seeking for the future of this country let us have free leakages of exam papers even to get 33% pass rate in order to clean up the messes and produce better university graduates including Journalists who follow journalism ethics to the dot. Again…
No one holds the future of Malawi at heart!
Mayeso koma amenewo osangoti ma-6 points mbweee kubela kokhakokha kupweteketsa amene amadalira kuwelenga chabe.No more cheating kkkkkkkkk.Zotsatira ndizomwezo basi kungoti mayeso sanabeledwe, zili ndi inu kulola anthu azibela kuti azikhoza ambiri kapena kusiya choncho.
it is true the so called experts are not experts at all. they are just impositors that are close to powers. because they are clonies to politicians because of their tribe. they have been given platforms to speak and twist opinion. the true reasons are these in the new sylabus there are alot of compulsory subjects students are forced to drink when they do not want when coming up with time table for exams it is clouded. The issue is to save money for invillagition not create a conducive environment for laerners to pass. some difficult subjects are put very… Read more »
Be careful with some so called experts
A tribal expert hahaha