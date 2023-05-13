Msonda advises APM to fire Mphepo, Chipungu and Namalomba to bring peace in DPP

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Deputy Director of Research and Training, Kenneth Chitatata Msonda, has advised party leader Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika to fire Francis Mphepo, National Organizing Secretary Chimwemwe Chipunga and Shadric Namalomba.

Msonda said this is key to ending squabbles that have rocked the party since it lost power in June 2020.

The outspoken DPP National Governing Council (NGC) member accused Mphepo, Chipungu and Namalomba of ‘taking over leadership of the party’ through the backdoor.

“There is leadership vacuum in DPP, simply put there is no leadership in DPP. That’s why Hons Mphepo, Chipungu ndi Namalomba have taken over leadership of the party. It is alleged that akaledzela they are just firing party members and replacing them ndi womwe akuwapatsa ndalama,” he said in an interview on Friday.

Msonda alleged that some ‘desperate aspirants’ are buying positions by giving out huge sums of monies to get positions.

“Asiyeni, sakudziwa kuti in DPP we have *Political Economic Hitmen. Desperate aspirants abeledwa ndalama, adziwanso but will lose at the convention. It happened before in 2018 because of trusting bad people, crooks specialized in cashing on desperate aspirants; it shall happen again this time on 2nd July 2023 National Elective Conference,” he said.

Msonda also described the numerous cases party officials have take to court as a sign of power vacuum in DPP.

“If I was Advisor to APM and Jeff wa Jeffrey, I would have requested them to IMMEDIATELY FIRE HONS MPHEPO, CHIPUNGU AND NAMALOMBA TO BRING PEACE AND SANITY IN DPP! OTHERWISE CHIPANI CHIZINGOSUMILIDWA KU COURT CHONCHI, WASTING TIME AND RESOURCES, ABUSING THE COURT CHIFUKWA CHA ANTHU ATATU MAKA KUSAMVA KWA ATSOGOLERI ATHU – HE APM & SG JEFF WA JEFFREY!,” he said.

