Msowoya will not contest in 2019: Speaker’s daughter to run on UTM’s ticket in Karonga Nyungwe

Speaker of parliament Richard Msowoya has said he will not contest in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections in his Karonga Nyungwe and is backing his last born daughter Luwani Msowoya to contest.

Msowoya introduced Luwani to the constituents on Sunday when he addressed a rally, saying politics is like a re-lay race and said old people should learnt to leave positions to the energetic youth.

The Speaker is aged 56, but said, in politics people should pass on the mantle while they are energetic and not go over 70 years and still cling to positions.

“When we say old people need to go, I need to walk the talk. I have done my part and I think it is time for young people to take over,” he said.

Luwani, 25, a medical doctor by profession, said she is ready for the challenge.

She said she is going to stand on United Transformation Movement (UTM) ticket a party which her father belongs.

“Yes I will be contesting for a parliamentary seat at Karonga Nyungwe constituency. I am prepared to take on the challenge. Nyungwe needs more development and I am confident that I can facilitate that”, she said.

“I have passion to serve the people,” said Luwani.

Luwani who is now gaining momentum in her constituency is likely to face a veteran politician Khwauli Msiska who is standing on the ruling DPP ticket and Lucy Mkandawire who will represent MCP during next year elections in the same constitecy.

Speaker Richard Msowoya who recently resigned from main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and joined UTM a party which is led by the vice-president Saulos Chilima.

