Msowoya will not contest in 2019: Speaker’s daughter to run on UTM’s ticket in Karonga Nyungwe

October 8, 2018 Judith Moyo – Nyasa Times 7 Comments

Speaker of parliament Richard Msowoya has said he will not contest   in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections in his Karonga Nyungwe and is backing his last born daughter Luwani Msowoya to contest.

Dr Luwani Msowoya: Ready to serve the people

Msowoya : Time to pass the mantle to the youth

Msowoya introduced Luwani to the constituents on Sunday when he addressed a rally, saying politics is like a re-lay race and said old people should learnt to leave positions to the energetic youth.

The Speaker is aged 56, but said, in politics people should pass on the mantle while they are energetic and not go over 70 years and still cling to positions.

“When we say old people need to go, I need to walk the talk. I have done my part and I think it is time for young people to take over,” he said.

Luwani, 25, a medical doctor by profession, said she is ready for the challenge.

She said she is going to stand on United Transformation Movement (UTM) ticket a party which her father belongs.

“Yes I will be contesting for a parliamentary seat at Karonga Nyungwe constituency. I am prepared to take on the challenge. Nyungwe needs more development and I am confident that I can facilitate that”, she said.

“I have passion to serve the people,” said Luwani.

Luwani who is now gaining momentum in her constituency is likely to face a veteran politician Khwauli Msiska who is standing on the  ruling DPP ticket and Lucy Mkandawire who will  represent MCP during next year elections in the same constitecy.

Speaker Richard Msowoya who recently resigned from main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and joined  UTM a party which is led by the vice-president Saulos Chilima.

Duncan
Guest
Duncan

Msowoya so well knows that he cannot win in the next elections.
The daughter will pay the heavy price of the father and therefore, she will not win.
Why pass the mantle on to the daughter as if this is family business?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 minutes ago
Ecclessia
Guest
Ecclessia

Game ikavuta thats how people exit, he has seen the path and its strown with thorns. He obviously cannot pass. He wanted the vice presidency in MCP and actually tried to wrestle it through the courts but he failed so its a lie to say he is leaving it for the youth.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 minutes ago
Adada
Guest
Adada

Dr Luwani why? we need more people in the wards and not Parliament

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
29 minutes ago
UTM
Guest
UTM

weldone msowoya….. let the youth take over….. and face competetion

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
39 minutes ago
Wiseman
Guest
Wiseman

Koma akanakhala wina mukanati ayesa ngati ndi ufumu koma popeza ndi inuyo zonse zili bwino. Malawi nde ameneyo

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
58 minutes ago
Bolero
Guest
Bolero

Nanunso, she is not inheriting the position. She is going to earn it having gone through the ballot

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
14 minutes ago
pathfinder
Guest
pathfinder

Koma aise wiseman apa ndiye wandiyankhulira bwino? Chomwe ndachiona ndichakuti anthu amadana ndi chinthu chomwe saapindulapo, ndipo sangachisapote. koma akakhala kuti chinthu chimodzimodzi chomwecho chiri ku mbali yao, iwo amati ndi changwiro. Ndikufunatu kumuona mtambo atachita zionetsero kapena kuyankhulapo pa nkhani imeneyi, ngatidi amayimilira amalawi.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 minutes ago

