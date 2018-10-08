Chakwera says MCP will form govt of fairness and opportunity for all

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera, who is also leader of opposition in parliament, has heaped blame on the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-led government saying it has been, in many ways, a roaring failure with unfulfilled promises, lies and that it’s time for change.

He was speaking in Mzimba where he conducted a whistle stop tour in the areas of Madisi and Engucwini Trading Centres.

Chakwera said living standards in the country are at a worse level than before the last election.

“We need a government that truly respects the people; we need a government that we can trust; we need a government that will guide us into a successful future and that’s why I am urging you to support MCP because it will be a government that creates fair and equal opportunities for everyone,” said Chakwera.

MCP leader said his party has a policy to construct and establish public universities in regions and districts.

Chakwera said the universities will address the challenges many students are facing to access tertiary education.

He added that MCP will abolish the quota system for selecting students to institutions of higher learning.

The quota system entails that each district should have 10 guaranteed spaces in the university and the balance of the spaces should be shared amongst all the districts in proportion to their population sizes. In cases where a given district fails to meet its quota, the unfilled spaces are allocated to those districts in that district’s region which produced adequate numbers of academically qualified candidates.

“National Universities will never be enough with the demand. Even in United States of America (USA) some students still face challenges to access high education in national universities.

“Therefore, we have a policy to work on national universities and later construct others in regions and districts. This will ensure that some students who have failed to be accommodated in national universities should be enrolled in regional and district universities,” Chakwera said.

In his remarks, second deputy president Harry Mkandawire asked people of Mzimba not to vote for DPP arguing it has completely destroyed the country’s reputation due to corruption in government.

Mkandawire pointed out that there is increased corruption within senior ranks of DPP government and State owned enterprises such as Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera), Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) and Agriculture Development and Marketing Corporation (Admarc) , saying it is more worrying.

He then appealed people to go and register when the exercise starts in Mzimba.

“This is country has lost its direction. Officials in the DPP led government doesn’t seem to care for the local people who are currently suffering. Corruption is everywhere. Go and register so that DPP is voted out come 2019 elections,” Mkandawire said.

He said DPP has left all the country’s institutions broken and Malawians without hope.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :