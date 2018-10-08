Malewezi urges vote for visionary leaders to transform Malawi

Former Malawi vice-president Dr Justin Malewezi has said the May 21 2019 Tripartite elections are very important to the future of the country and has called on Malawians to trust power to govern with leaders who have vision to transform the country with meaningful development.

The 2019 polls will be happening at a time when Malawi is facing a myriad of challenges including the skyrocketing cost of living, acute unemployment which is choking the conscience of the youthand corruption is a monster troubling most Malawians.

Speaking during the 157th anniversary celebrations of the Anglican Church at Magomero in Chiradzulu District, on Saturday. Malewezi said Malawians should back leaders who have creative ideas of how to fix the national woes.

“What I have said to you about visionary leadership in church applies to the leadership of the country. A the country is approaching the tripartite elections all aspiring candidates, from councillors, parliamentarians to the presidency, should be visionary,” said Malewezi.

Malewezi who punctuated his speech with Bible verses said political leaders seeking office should clearly explain their social contract with the electorate and stick to issue-based politics and not foul-mouthing.

“We should go for leaders who can live by what they say,” said Malewezi.

He stressed that Malawians should elect leaders who will safeguard their interest, saying if voters elect leaders that fail them, then the citizenry is saddled with the consequences of its choices until the next election.

