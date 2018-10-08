Malewezi urges vote for visionary leaders to transform Malawi

Former Malawi vice-president Dr Justin Malewezi has said the May 21 2019 Tripartite elections are very important to the future of the country and has called on  Malawians to trust power to govern with leaders who  have vision to transform the country with meaningful development.

Malewezi: Malawi need visionary leaders  beyond 2019

The 2019 polls will be happening at a time when Malawi  is facing a myriad of challenges including the  skyrocketing cost of living, acute unemployment  which is choking the conscience of the youthand  corruption is a monster troubling most Malawians.

Speaking during the 157th anniversary celebrations of the Anglican  Church at Magomero in Chiradzulu District, on Saturday. Malewezi said Malawians should  back leaders who have creative ideas of how to fix the national woes.

“What I have said to you about visionary leadership in church applies to the leadership of the country. A the country is approaching the tripartite elections  all aspiring candidates, from councillors, parliamentarians to the presidency, should be  visionary,” said Malewezi.

Malewezi who punctuated his speech with Bible verses said political leaders seeking office should  clearly explain their social contract with the electorate  and stick to issue-based politics and not foul-mouthing.

“We should go for leaders who can live by what they say,” said Malewezi.

He stressed that Malawians should  elect leaders who will safeguard their interest, saying if voters elect leaders that fail them, then the citizenry is saddled with the consequences of its choices until the next election.

 

