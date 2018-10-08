Court starts hearing of high profile albino murder case

The High Court in Lilongwe has started hearing a high profile murder case of a person with albinism Macdonald Masambuka involving a catholic priest, a clinician and a police officer as suspects.

Judge Zione Ntaba is also expected to rule on the request by the Catholic priest Thomas Mahusha and clinician Lumbani Kamanga that their cases be heard separately from the other 10 suspects.

The state said it has lined up three witnesses to take up the witness box on Monday at the start of the trial against the 12 suspects after 10 of the suspects charges were dropped as the prosecution wants to amend to the charges.

The 10 suspects whose charges were dropped remain on full remand at ZombaMaxumum prison as they wait new murder related charges.

Masambuka was murdered in March and the nation learnt with shock that some of the suspects include Mahusha, Kamanga and police officer Chikondi Chileka.

