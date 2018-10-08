Court starts hearing of high profile albino murder case

October 8, 2018 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 3 Comments

The High Court in Lilongwe has started hearing a high profile murder case of a person with albinism Macdonald Masambuka involving a catholic priest, a clinician and a police officer as suspects.

Father Thomas Muhosha of Mulombozi Parish in Zomba was arrested after he was mentioned as one of the people who took part in the brutal killing of Masambuka.

Judge Zione Ntaba is also expected to rule on the request by the Catholic priest Thomas Mahusha and clinician Lumbani Kamanga that their cases be heard separately from the other 10 suspects.

The state said it has lined up three witnesses to take up the witness box on Monday at the start of the trial against the 12 suspects after 10 of the suspects charges were dropped as the prosecution wants to amend to the charges.

The 10 suspects whose charges were dropped remain on full remand at ZombaMaxumum prison as they wait new murder related charges.

Masambuka was murdered in March and the nation learnt with shock that some of the suspects include Mahusha, Kamanga and police officer Chikondi Chileka.

Aka
Guest
Aka

Let the truth be exposed, you will be surprised by the end of the day that those you labelled murderers are not. Some of the guys in this category are just victims of circumstances.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
58 minutes ago
Limba Nazo
Guest
Limba Nazo

Mukalowa M’boma ndiye mutithatu in the name of untouched Holy Father

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Whatther
Guest
Whatther

Is this what Bishops want? No sacred cows. Aimbidwe limodzi ndi anzawowo basi.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
45 minutes ago

