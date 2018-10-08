Kamuzu Stadium to host Carlsberg Cup final October 20

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has announced the venue for the 2018 Carlsberg Cup Final scheduled to take place on October 20, 2018.

After facing cup final drought for two years, Kamuzu Stadium is set to host the Be Forward Wanderers and Masters Security clash.

FAM’s Competition Manager, Gomegzani Zakazaka confirmed the venue for the finals on Sunday.

Nomads reached this stage after beating Hangover 3-0 on Sunday at Kamuzu Stadium courtesy of goals from Stanley Sanudi, Joseph Kamwendo and Zicco Mkanda while Masters Security booted out Nyasa Big Bullets with a 4-3 beating on post-match penalties.

In post-match interviews on Sunday, Be Forward Wanderers Team Manager, Steven Madeira described Masters Security as a better side, insisting that the Nomads were looking forward to grabbing the trophy.

“They are a good side, but we know their strength and weaknesses. We played against them four weeks ago and l must admit they are not a walkover but hosting them at Kamuzu Stadium will give us an advantage over them,” he said.

Masters Security Coach, Abbas Makawa said they were geared to face the Nomads at any venue.

“We are more than ready to face Wanderers at any venue, be it in Blantyre or anywhere else. They are a good side, but we don’t want to miss this opportunity to win our first silverware,” he hoped.

The last time the two teams met in a league fixture in Dedza, the game ended in one-all draw.

The last time Kamuzu Stadium hosted a cup final was on September 10, 2016 when Be Forward Wanderers beat Silver Strikers 6-5 to grab the Carlsberg Cup.

