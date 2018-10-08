MCP promote Lilongwe City Centre candidate Alfred Jiya

Main opposition Malawi Congress Party on Sunday stormed the peri urban area Kauma in the Lilongwe City Centre constituency with message of hope that the party is ready to bail out Malawians from the jaws of poverty which Malawians are going through and introduced their parliamentary candidate Alfred Jiya.

MCP campaign director, Moses Kunkuyu and national party youth director Richard Chimwendo took turns to instil hope on their supporters on how Malawi can be transformed once the party takes over government in 2019.

On youth empowerment, Chimwendo said it is sad that most youths who have graduated from various colleges are just staying idle with their degrees folded in their pockets, saying issues of unemployment will be sorted out once for all.

“We will deal with unemployment once we take over because. Our counterparts who are running affairs of government have completely failed to solve the problem,” Chimwendo said.

On his part, Kunkuyu assured the followers that they should not be worried of any form of rigging on the part of the ruling party because the MCP leadership is up on its toes to make sure that shall never happen.

He said the 2014 elections was marred with a lot of irregularities but this time the party knows how to go about go about it that it should not happen again.

Kunkuyu said Malawians are tired living with this impoverished state they are in, saying: “Malawians deserve better life than this, they need decent lives and not what they are going through now.”

During the rally, Alfred Jiya was officially unveiled after winning the primaries with landslide and in his speech, Jiya promised people in the constituency of good roads and a clinic.

Jiya said it is sad to see people in Areas 10, 12, 43, who are surrounded by Kauma where others are living lavish lives but just a stone throw away, the majority are starving.

