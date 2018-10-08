Malawi captain Mzava ruled out of Cameroon game: Fodya called up

Malawi national football team skipper Limbikani Mzava will not be part of the squad travelling to Cameroon to face the Indomitable Lions in the first leg of the 2019 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying campaign due to injury.

Flames team manager James Sangala has confirmed the development.

“Mzava will not be part of the travelling squad. We just receiving communication from his club that he is unfit after twisting his ankle therefore he needs a rest,” Sangala said.

Sangala also revealed that Mzava has lately been in action with the help of injections.

Meanwhile, Mzava has been replaced with Nyasa Big Bullets defender Yamikani Fodya.

Frank Gabadinho Mhango is the only South African based professionals included in the travelling squad by head coach Ronny Van Geneugdens (RVG).

Other professionals in the squad are John Banda, Charles Swini and Frank Banda who all ply their trade on Mozambique.

Meanwhile, Sangala said the Flames players are ready for the showdown.

“The boys are well prepared and everything is in place. We will try as much as possible not to lose in Cameroon so that we finish off the job back home in the return leg,” he said.

