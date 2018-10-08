Wins for relegation threatened Mafco, Dwangwa and Red Lions

Mafco FC, Dwangwa United and Red Lions who are both facing the danger of being relegated from the elite TNM Super League all registered wins in their respective weekend fixtures.

However, Dwangwa and Mafco are still stuck on the respective positions they were holding [14 and 15] before the just ended weekend fixtures despite their wins.

Dwangwa have so far collected 27 points from 22 games while Mafco have only 20 points in their bag accumulated from 23 games.

Only Red Lions have moved a step up in the bottom four zone.

They have moved to position 12 from 13 bringing down Karonga United who have 27 points from 23 games.

The Zomba based soldiers now have 28 points from 25 points but still not at comfort zone.

The log table is likely to change this coming long weekend as the league administrators Super League of Malawi (Sulom) have lined up eight games.

Below are TNM Super League week 25 fixtures.

Saturday 13/10/18.

-Kamuzu Barracks v Civil Sporting @ Civo.

-Masters v Karonga United @ Dedza Stadium.

-Moyale Barracks v Mzuni FC @ Mzuzu Stadium.

Sunday 14/10/18

-Silver Strikers v KaSilverUnited @ Silver.

Monday 15/10/18

-Civil Sporting v Blue Eagles @ Civo.

-Masters v Kamuzu Barracks @ Dedza.

-Dwangwa united v Mafco @ Chitowe.

-Tigers v Nchalo @ Mulanje Park.

