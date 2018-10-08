Catholic University student drops single titled ‘Pamela why?’

A second year law student at Catholic University Joe Muyimbi real name John Msiska has condemned fake relationships in his newly released song titled ‘Pamela why’.

The song has come at a time when the social media is flooded with a video clip which many people have named “Pamela why”. In the video, self-styles Prophet Alph Lukau of Alleluia Ministries International in South Africa who was praying for two sisters Pamela and Japa revealed that one was responsible for other’s business woes.

Lukau told Japa that her best friend Pamela, who was standing beside her, is the cause of her problems and this did not go well with Japa and she failed to hold her heart and they started a fight.

Speaking in an interview Joe Muyimbi said it is very pathetic that human beings cannot trust each other due to ill things that happen behind the scenes.

Muyimbi said jealousy contradicts the love that people have for each other.

“I have released the song because I felt it in my heart that Jesus is the only close and best friend that anyone can trust and lean on because he never disappoints and always there for help”, he said

He added that people should expect more good songs from him saying he is currently working on an album which will be released anytime soon.

John Msiska started his music career at a tender age but realized his full potential in 2007.

The song is available on various social media platforms and can be accessed on the following link http://m.malawi-music.com/song.php?id=10240

