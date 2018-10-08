Police arrest 3 DPP youth cadets over UTM car damage: ‘More arrests to follow’

Malawi Police in Lilongwe have arrested three ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) youth cadets on allegations that they damaged a vehicle belonging to United Transformation Movement (UTM).

Police spokesperson James Kadadzera has confirmed the arrest of the three cadets but refused to release their particulars.

“The information at hand shows that they were directly involved in the damage of the vehcle,” Kadadzera said.

The polic spokesman hinted that more arrests will follow.

“We will arrest more people because the three have provided us with the vital information we needed,” he said.

The vehicle was damaged in Lilongwe’s Old Town after the cadets damaged a glass as the driver, sensing danger from an oncoming vehicle full of DPP supporters on their way to escort President Peter Mutharika to the United Nations General Assembly in the US, sat in the vehicle.

Kadadzera said the three will soon appear in court to answer charges of malicious damage.

The arrest of the three cadets comes barely a week after Inspector General of police Rodney Jose assured politicians that the police would deal with the increasing numbers of political violence in the country.

UTM has been the victim of political violence perpetrated by the DPP as one of its cars were burnt to the ashes during one of the movement launches in Mangochi along with a vehicle belonging to UTM member Agnes Nyalonje.

