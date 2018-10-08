DPP is winning 2019 election no doubt – Uladi

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice-president (Central Region) Uladi Mussa has challenged that the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and United Transformation Movement (UTM) will not be given the to govern, saying President Peter Mutharika will win without any doubt a second term to complete his development agenda.

Mussa together with party Secretary General Grezelder Jeffrey alongside other DPP gurus including the party’s Central Region Governor Binton Kunsayira and National Governing Council member Heatherwick Ntaba, held a mass rally in the high density area of Chinsapo in Lilongwe City West.

The opposition, especially newly formed UTM, ignited a new wave of political momentum ahead of Malawi’s 2019 polls, awakening the DPP machinery which is now in an aggressive campaign to remain in power.

“If President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika managed to bring back DPP in power after the party was forced into opposition, I can assure you that nobody, not even MCP or UTM will defeat us,” declared Mussa in front of thousands of Chinsapo residents.

Mussa, a Parliamentarian for nearly a quarter of a century and popularly known as “change goal” for his unpredictable behavior of switching allegiance to political parties, added that DPP has an “unprecedented” record of developmental achievements that no opposition party can dispute.

“Look at the roads and many other infrastructure this government is constructing across the country. We are providing decent and affordable housing to rural people.

“I will personally ask the President to extend this program to urban centres like Chinsapo because even here some people lack proper housing,” said Mussa.

He insisted: “We are a party that is fulfilling all the promises in our 2014 manifesto judging by the level of improvement of the social and economic development in this country. I ask you the people of Chinsapo to vote for DPP as we are headed for a landslide victory”.

Mussa described MCP as a party of failures and UTM as an unregistered “club” of disgruntled politicians and urged people not to waste their precious time on these opposition parties.

Apparently, MCP failed to clinch power in 1999, 2004 and 2009 under the leadership of two strongmen and revered politicians late Gwanda Chakuwamba and John Zenus Ungapake Tembo.

However, there is no doubt that the party is currently a force to reckon with under Reverend Dr Lazarus Chakwera even though the pastor failed in the 2014 elections.

Jeffrey conquered with Mussa, adding that UTM is a bunch of “rebel” politicians who wanted to “overthrow” Mutharika as DPP leader.

“Do not take UTM and MCP seriously. In fact, if MCP failed under Chakuwamba and JZU Tembo, they cannot win now,” Jeffrey told the cheering crowd.

She said the DPP government is the most “caring” government because it is currently distributing free maize and other foodstuffs to vulnerable people, it has removed fees on secondary school education and brought electricity to rural communities through the Malawi Rural Electrification Program (MAREP).

DPP’s paranoia towards the opposition, especially UTM, has worsened in recent times.

However, UTM, led by State Vice President Saulos Chilima, has always downplayed DPP’s attacks, alleging that the ruling party has actually started stealing and implementing some of UTM’s ideas.

