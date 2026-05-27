Mtambalika Donates Maize and Cash to Over 200 Families, Hailed for Compassionate Leadership in Nkhata Bay Mpamba

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament for Nkhata Bay Mpamba, Jacob Mtambalika, has earned praise for his generosity after donating maize and cash to more than 200 vulnerable families in his constituency, in what beneficiaries and local leadership have described as a timely and life-saving intervention amid ongoing economic hardship.

The donation, which reached households across several villages, is aimed at cushioning families struggling with food shortages and rising living costs, with Mtambalika saying the gesture reflects his personal commitment to uplifting living standards and ensuring that no household is left behind in the fight against hunger.

Speaking during the distribution exercise, Mtambalika emphasized that leadership must go beyond political representation and translate into direct action that responds to the immediate needs of the people.

He said the support was part of his continued efforts to complement government and community initiatives in addressing food insecurity, particularly among elderly people, child-headed households, and other vulnerable groups within Nkhatabay Mpamba.

Among the beneficiaries, 70-year-old Enes Kamanga of Chinguluwe village expressed deep gratitude, describing the donation as life-saving at a time when many families are struggling to secure basic meals.

Kamanga said the assistance had come as a relief to households that had been facing severe hunger, adding that many families in the area were surviving on hope due to limited access to food supplies.

Local leaders and traditional authorities also commended Mtambalika for what they described as consistent and compassionate leadership, noting that the MP has continued to respond to community challenges with practical support rather than words alone.

The area chief, speaking during the event, praised the initiative as a demonstration of servant leadership, saying such acts of generosity help restore dignity among vulnerable families and strengthen trust between elected leaders and their constituents.

He further encouraged other leaders and well-wishers to emulate the gesture, stressing that hunger remains a pressing challenge in many rural communities and requires collective action.

Residents who received the maize and cash support expressed gratitude, saying the intervention would help ease pressure on households and ensure children do not go to bed hungry.

The donation has been widely welcomed in the constituency, with many describing Mtambalika as a leader who remains close to the people and responsive to their day-to-day struggles.

As food insecurity continues to affect parts of the country, the gesture has been seen as a significant morale boost for affected families, reinforcing calls for continued support and solidarity within local communities.

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