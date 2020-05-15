Mtambo attacks Atupele, strikes a chord in MCP stronghold

Former firebrand human rights activist Timothy Mtambo who joined frontline politics through a political movement Citizens for Transformation (CFT) turned the campaign mood into great excitement of the crowd of hundreds of people who had gathered at Lumbadzi in Lilongwe when campaigned for electoral alliance between Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM Party.

Hundreds of people turned out for the whistle-stop meetings organised by MCP in its Central Region stronghold areas of Lumbadzi, Dowa Turn off, Msakambewa, Dowa Boma and Mvera mission.

When the boisterous politician Mtambo took to the podium, clad in his black beret – his catchy trademark – the crowd greeted him with loud cheers.

The “Commander-In-Chief” of CFT-People Power Movement took much time attacking United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi, who is running mate to President Peter Mutharika of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Mtambo quashed what Atupele has been saying in his campaign rallies that Malawians should vote for Mutharika, saying he is a tried and tested leader.

“What experience is Atupele talking about? Is it experience of thieving? Atupele has no experience, I have more competence in statecraft than Atupele,” said Mtambo.

In the course of his unscripted speech, Mtambo mercilessly ridiculed Atupele and Mutharika.

But between the jabs and the jokes, he stressed that his movement will assist MCP and UTM Party and their alliance partners to unseat President Mutharika and his DPP in the fresh presidential election.

Polling is due on July 2, but could be brought forward to June 23 by parliament, according to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

The ‘Commander-in-Chief’ said DPP and UDF have presided over “great mess” in the country since 1994 and “do not represent the aspirations of our people, its time they should be ejected from power.”

Mtambo made a name as chairperson of Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) with their militant approach to fighting for people’s rights. President Mutharika and his governing DPP cadres often branded the grouping political, arguing that it was bent to fault government while treating the opposition with kid gloves.

