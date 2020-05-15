Suleman parry away fears of rigging in Malawi fresh elections

Information technology (IT) expert Daud Suleman, a member of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has encouraged Malawians to come out in their large numbers to vote for MCP presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera during the fresh elections, allaying fears of vote rigging.

Polling is due on July 2, but could be brought forward to June 23, according to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

Speaking in Dowa during the a whistle-stop campaign tour, Suleman, who was one of a witnesses for the second petitioner and MCP president Lazarus Chakwera in the May 21 2019 elections case, said MEC will not be able to conduct fraudulent elections as they did last year.

Suleman, who was flanked by Citizen for Transformation (CFT) ‘Commander In Chief’ Timothy Mtambo and MCP Director of Youth, Richard Chimwendo said all measures have been put in place to ensure that no one rigs the forth coming polls.

“Should they intend to rig through the networks we will use the same network to repel the plans and if they want to use computers to rig the polls we will too use the same to block the rigging,” he said.

The whistle-stop tours started off from Lilongwe and had stopover in Lumbadzi, Dowa Turn off, Msakambewa, Dowa Boma and Mvera mission.

Suleman assured the voters to go and vote in their large numbers because no one will tamper with their votes.

Some of the people who spoke include director of political affairs at UTM, Anita Kalinde, MCP legislator Sam Kawale and regional chairperson for MCP Patrick Chilondola.

