Nankhumwa in DPP brainstorming sessions: Meets Blantyre, Chiradzulu leaders on Malawi fresh polls

In continuation fresh presidential election planning meetings with grassroots leaders in all southern region districts, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice-president (responsible for the South) Kondwani Nankhumwa on Friday held two more meetings in Blantyre and Chiradzulu.

Nankhumwa, who is also Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has already met leaders in Mulanje, Phalombe, Mwanza and Neno districts, building and strengthening local political leadership capacity.

He told reporters on Friday that the party had delegated him and a selected team of DPP southern region committee members to engage leaders at ward, constituency and district levels on how useful they can be in helping the DPP/UDF alliance win the upcoming fresh presidential election on July 2 as ordered by the courts.

“These meetings are largely brainstorming sessions; we’re not reinventing the wheel in as far as we do our politics in DPP. However, we believe it is now time that the party fully recognizes the role that the grassroots leaders can play in ensuring that the party remains strong and successful now and in future.

“We realize that it is the DPP grassroots leaders-MPs, councillors, ward, constituency and district committee members-who interact with the people, voters, on a regular basis. It is important that the party gradually devolves authority to district, constituency and ward leaders for effective management of the party, especially at a time like this when we are campaigning to retain His Excellency President Peter Mutharika as Head of State and Government,” he said.

Nankhumwa, who was accompanied by DPP senior regional committee members including Directors of Women and Youth, Bertha Nachuma and Yona Mlotha, respectively, said as a party, DPP still maintains that President Mutharika won the May 21, 2019 presidential election “but since the DPP and UDF alliance is a democratic alliance and that we believe in the ruler of law, we will abide the courts’ decision; we have accepted to participate in this election because we want them to know that we won and that we will win again.”

He said:“As part of the larger election campaign scheme, I have encouraged the leaders to ensure that registered voters in the previous election must go to verify their names and also to get new voter IDs if they lost them.

“I informed them our distinguished leaders that it is important to vote for President Mutharika in the coming fresh election because he has proved to be the only mature leader in the country deserving the mantle of the presidency.

“President Mutharika has always been the symbol of social cohesion and stability, and economic development. He (Mutharika) is always cool and calm and even under very strenuous circumstances and he never retaliates even when deliberately provoked,” he said.

President Mutharika is the DPP/UDF alliance presidential candidate in the forthcoming polls. He recently nominated president of UDF, Atupele Muluzi, as his running mate.

Nankhumwa said he has asked the DPP grassroots leaders to support Atupele Muluzi, reiterating that the choice of Muluzi is a telling indication of the confidence that President Mutharika has in the ability of youths to deliver at the leadership stage.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!