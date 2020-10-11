Mtambo canvass votes for Mwalwanda in Karonga Central: CFT aligns with MCP in Tonse
The self-styled Commander In-chief for political movement Citizen for Transformation (CFT) Timothy Mtambo on Saturday invaded Karonga Central Constituency with two rallies to drum up support for the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate Leonard Mwalwanda for the November 10 by-election.
Mtambo, clad in his traditional mark CFT attire, repeatedly said the movement that was established to fight the lethal Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regime will not relent but campaign vigorously for a development conscious Mwalwanda, saying time has come for the area to get rid of “political prostitutes’’ who have offered nothing for so long.
Speaking at Lughali primary school after Lwasho rally, the Commander In-chief said as a peace, unity and development loving person, he would not stoop so low to come to Karonga central and cheat his fellow compatriots, adding “I have never supported a losing team in my life. Therefore, I will see to it that Mwalwanda goes to Parliament”.
He said: “This area needs development. As our traditional leader has already alluded to, the school blocks over there are in dilapidated form, people need portable water, people need stocks of maize in Admarc depots. People good road infrastructure and the only hope and answer to all these developmental needs is Mwalwanda.
“These other people who are masquerading have changed political goal posts but have failed miserably to bring change in terms of development. Therefore, time has come for you to elect a Parliamentarian who will be channeling your needs directly to the President.”
On his part, Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) vice president Green Lulilo Mwamondwe told the gathering to vote for an energetic, well-mannered and fresh minded Mwalwanda.
Speaking earlier on, village headman Mwalughali asked government to rehabilitate the two classrooms at Lughali primary school which are inhabitable, saying with schools set to open next week amid Covid-19 preventive measures, it will be a challenge for the 1000 learners a the facility.
Taking his turn, the aspiring candidate Mwalwanda assured the gathering that his focus remains portable water, vibrant health system to achieve universal health coverage for all, revamping the agriculture sector to make sure that food is available throughout the year and making sure that schools have enough teaching and learning materials to reduce ignorance.
In attendance at both political rallies was the grouping of about 20 CFT members led by their vice chairperson Henry Nyambose who few weeks ago dumped CFT for UTM Party candidate Frank Mwenifumbo.
I am more interested in what that guy in green is wearing. Was he forced at gun point to wear that?
The dude does not know his job, what if there is a fight between rival parties how is he going to mediate between them. I said it before that Ntambo is not fit for this ministry having led the violent demonstrations that saw police officers being undressed and killed.we had our businesses destroyed because of this terrorist and he has not apologised up to now. The guy is fit for international court of justice for causing injustice to people.
Timothy Mtambo must concentrate on establishing the commissioner of truth and reconciliation. Malawi is on a ticking bomb and this bomb need to be diffused. All political parties that have ruled malawi must atone by confessing their sins. The northerners will continue to call for the Federal political system and die for it because in a Unitary system there is no future for them. The sad part of it is that we’re sold out by our own who only think about their tummies. Where is University of Mbombera that we were promised? As long as Timothy Mtambo’s tummy is full—… Read more »