Mtambo cast his vote, pleased with electoral process

Citizens for Transformation (CFT) leader Timothy Mtambo on Tuesday exercised his right to vote in the fresh presidential elections at DC office in Lilongwe and said he is pleased with the free and orderly electoral process thus far.

Mtambo, a firebrand human rights activist turned politician, is backing opposition torchbearer Lazarus Chakwera, the leader of the country’s oldest political party and biggest opposition, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), who has partnered with Saulos Chilima, leader of UTM and officially the country’s vice-president in Tonse Alliance.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after he voted, Mtambo, wearing his usual baseball cap, this time with words “ Go away”, said he was proud that the battle that Malawians embarked on after last years elections, going to court and getting on the streets to demand for their freedom and right to vote is finally happening.

Mtambo took time to make a rallying call to all the people that haven’t made their way to the polling stations yet.

“I would like to urge all the people that haven’t gone to cast their vote yet to do so. This is a wonderful moment and people have to take this opportunity and make their voices heard,” he said.

However, Mtambo had a quick warning to those that are planning to cause disruptions or interfering in the electoral process that Malawians are angry and will not let anybody subvern the will of the people.

“ We have heard of reports since yesterday of some people trying to impinge the freedom of Malawians by planning to manipulate or interfere with the electoral process. My warning to them and anybody else who is planning those kind of things is that Malawians are tired and angry,” he said.

Mtambo has urged all Malawians to be vigilant while refraining from violence at the same time.

