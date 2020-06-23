Mtambo cast his vote, pleased with electoral process

June 23, 2020 Chalo Mvula 1 Comment

Citizens for Transformation (CFT) leader Timothy Mtambo on Tuesday exercised his right to vote in the fresh presidential elections at DC office in Lilongwe and said  he is pleased with the free and orderly electoral process thus far.

No secret: Mtambo was voting for MCP’s Chakwera
CFT Commander in Chief Timothy Mtambo has cast his vote at the Lilongwe DC polling Centre.

Mtambo, a firebrand human rights activist  turned politician, is backing opposition torchbearer  Lazarus Chakwera, the leader of the country’s oldest political party and biggest opposition, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), who has partnered  with Saulos Chilima, leader of UTM and officially the country’s vice-president in Tonse Alliance.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after he voted,  Mtambo, wearing his usual baseball cap, this time with words “ Go away”, said he was proud  that the battle that Malawians embarked on after last years elections,  going to court and getting on the streets to demand for their freedom and right to vote  is finally happening.

Mtambo took time to make a rallying call to all the people that haven’t made their way to the polling stations yet.

“I would like to urge all the people that haven’t gone to cast their vote yet to do so. This is a wonderful moment and people have to take this opportunity and make their voices heard,” he said.

However, Mtambo had a quick warning to those that are planning  to cause disruptions or interfering in the electoral process that Malawians are angry and will not let anybody subvern the will of the people.

“ We have heard of reports since yesterday of  some people trying to impinge the freedom of Malawians by planning to manipulate or interfere with the electoral process. My warning to them and anybody else who is planning those kind of things is that Malawians are tired and angry,” he said.

Mtambo has urged all Malawians to be vigilant while refraining from violence at the same time.

Another round of demonstrations please, your country is tired of development not it only craves demos demos demos and poverty. Somebody give them some more

4 hours ago
