Mtambo challenged to comment on asylum claim

Human Rights Dependence Coalition (HRDC) chairperson Timothy Mtambo has been challenged to comment on reports that he is planning to seek political asylum in the foreign land hence inciting post-election violence to build up his asylum application.

Government accuse Mtambo and his grouping – with support of opposition parties – of fuelling protests by rejecting President Peter Mutharika’s re-election in the fiercely contested elections on May 21.

Mtambo has been a major victim of the escalating petrol –bombs but government say the attacks are “self-serving” to justify his asylum bid.

Unknown assailants petrol-bombed Mtambo’s house in Area 49 in Lilongwe, damaging his vehicle and part of the house. And then before HRDC meeting with Attorney General, a claim wade made that a person attempted to “plant” a hand grenade at his car.

Government dismiss this as a hoax.

These incidents also come after thugs in July petrol-bombed a UTM Party vehicle in Mangochi, a house belonging to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) director of Youth Richard Chimwendo Banda in Dowa, MCP offices at Chichiri in Blantyre, and MCP vice-president Sidik Mia’s offices in Blantyre.

Meanwhile, Mtambo has been asked to comment on fevered speculation that he plans to seek asylum abroad.

Joint Civil Society Platform on Good Governance (JCSPGG) chairperson Bright Kampaundi said it is important to address the matter.

Kampaundi said it is “an open secret” that continued calls for civil disobedience by HRDC are aimed at “disturbing peace and older through the protests that are backed by both UTM and MCP that have ended up in anarchy and civil unrest.”

He said the nationwide demonstrations are “aimed at making Malawians suffer at the expense of satisfying few individuals who are fighting to get into power through undemocratic process.”

Kampaundi has since appealed to Malawians not to be misguided by HRDC and their political partners.

Mtambo, who said HRDC, would not stop holding mass demonstrations across the country until Jane Ansah resign as Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson, accusing her of mismanaging May 21 elections where President Peter Mutharika was declared a winner, could not immediately comment on asylum claim.

