Mtambo defiant, says those calling for his head are malicious

Minister of Civic Education and National Unity, Timothy Mtambo has said people who are calling for his head are just malicious.

He described those asking President Lazarus Chakwera to fire him as acting out of malice.

The development comes after, Joyce Chitsulo, Member of Parliament for Mwanza West asked President Chakwera in Parliament to fire Mtambo, saying he is failing in his duties

Chitsulo made claims that Mtambo has failed to educate masses on a number of issues currently affecting the nation.

She cited rising cases of defilement, killings of persons suspected of practicing witchcraft as some of the issues he has failed to address.

Some Malawians have also taken up in various social media platforms to express their opinion that the ministry is ineffective and should be reverted to the ministry of Information whose minister should be the maverick Gospel Kazako.

Mtambo, a divisive political figure, insists that his ministry has done a lot of work to persuade people off various bad cultures and practices.

