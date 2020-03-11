Mtambo feared poisoned by police officer: Court reserves bail ruling

Fear has gripped Malawi citizenry with the news that leading human rights activist Timothy Pagonachi Mtambo, the chairperson for Human Rights Defender’s Coalition (HRDC) has been poisoned with some unknown substance causing severe skin itching.

This came to light at the Lilongwe Magistrate Court during court appearance for him and two HRDC leaders where they were formally being charged and subsequently apply for bail.

Sources at the court said the police officer who transported Mtambo to the court, from Area 3 police station where he spent a night, made a deliberate contact on his arm causing instant itching which has since spread to other parts of his body.

Mtambo has since warned the authorities to be ready for consequences if his sickness gets worse.

“I rarely get sick, if anything happens to me, you will be held seriously accountable,” warned Mtambo.

Police spokesperson were coy to comment on the matter.

HRDC vice chairperson, Gift Trapense, has since urged Malawians to remain calm and maintain peace.

Meanwhile, Lilongwe Chief Resident Magistrate Violet Chipao has deferred bail ruling for three HRDC leaders to Thursday afternoon.

The three, Mtambo, his deputy Trapence and executive member McDonald Sembereka have since been remanded to Maula prison.

They face three charges of mobilising people to shut down State Residences.

An arrest warrant was issued on 8th of March, 2020 for the three HRDC leaders which led to the arrest of Sembereka and trapense, then later on Tuesday, the Mtambo, handed himself to police in Lilongwe.

