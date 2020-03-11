UTM takes over Centre for Multiparty Democracy chairmanship

State vice-president Saulos Chilima’s led part, UTM, has taken over the chairmanship of the Centre for Multiparty Democracy (CMD) programmes.

UTM secretary general Patricia Kaliati says the party signed the dotted lines to take over the chairmanship of the CMD programmes last week.

She says UTM will chair the CMD programmes for the next six months.

UTM takes over from the United Democratic Front 99UDF).

This comes at a time when UTM is due to sign a landmark and historic grand political alliance with the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

