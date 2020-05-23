Mtambo hails Joyce Banda for Cashgate fight: ‘Malawi ex-president allowed audit’

Commander-in-Chief of Citizens for Transformation, Timothy Mtambo has praised former president, Joyce Banda, for her role she played in ensuring justice and accountability in the biggest financial scandal in Malawi’s history called Cashgate which helped push her out of power in the 2014 election.

Speaking at a Tonse Alliance rally at Naisi in Zomba where Banda was the main speaker, Mtambo said Banda played no role in Cashgate during her two-year tenure as President from 2012 to 2014 that is why she has no case to answer.

He said Banda only the second woman to lead a country in Africa got to the bottom of corruption and instituted the first-ever commission of inquiry into corruption.

Mtambo, a former human rights activist, touted Banda’s anti-corruption credentials during her two-year stint as president for being brave to order an independent audit of the corruption revelations, which was conducted by British firm RSM (formerly Baker Tilly). The findings were released in 2014.

The audit never linked Joyce Banda to any corruption and she allowed some of her cabinet members to be arrested and prosecuted.

A former justice minister and attorney general Ralph Kasambara was convicted over conspiracy to shoot former budget director Paul Mphwiyo, who Banda credited for being a “cashgate”, as the scandal came to be known, whistle blower.

Mphwiyo who supports Tonse Alliance, is facing charges on money laundering in relation to Cashgate, while Kasambara was released from jail after conviction on bail pending appeal.

Banda founded the People’s Party (PP) in 2011 after splitting from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which is led by President Peter Mutharika.

In his address, Mtambo said it does not come as a surprise to her that former president Banda, who is respected all over the world, is also supporting the opposition torchbearer Lazarus Chakwera for presidency beyond the June 23 fresh presidential election.

