Mtambo says authorities hide behind ‘commission of inquiries’ to conceal justice

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) chairperson Timothy Mtambo has said that authorities in the country hide through instituted commission of inquiries to conceal justice and blindfold Malawians.

Mtambo said this during an exclusive interview monitored by Nyasa Times on Rainbow Television when he was being interviewed on issues of national importance.

The programs host Jonah Pankuku quizzed Mtambo on why they are pushing for the arrest of police officers who are being suspected of raping women and girls in Nsundwe area of Lilongwe while the Commission of Inquiry is still investigating the matter.

Mtambo responded by saying commission of inquiries in the country do not work as they are aimed at shielding the evils of each other.

“We have had commission of inquiries like that of the murder of Robert Chasowa and Issa Njaunju but up to now nothing has worked, so it simply means they are aimed at protecting each other,” said Mtambo.

Adding that “On the Nsundwe scenario if I were President Peter Mutharika or Duncan Mwapasa [acting Malawi Police inspector General] I could have called for the names of the police officers on duty in Msundwe on the day the 17 were raped, and suspend them straight away.”

In the 30 minutes program, HRDC leader said they are not against Mutharika but his administration which according to him is associated with the evils of corruption, nepotism, selective justice and others.

When asked if he has ever communicated with Mutharika personally, Mtambo said he was searching for his mobile number but to no avail.

“I once sought Mutharika’s number when the attacks got worse on us; I wanted to tell him that he has a job to protect us all. He is my President, not God. We should stop painting these leaders as gods, we should just respect them and we should tell them in the face when they mess up,” said Mtambo.

The vocal rights activist then revealed that they will continue with street protests to promote good governance.

